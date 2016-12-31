Grenlec – Renewable Energy: Front Page Header Banner

Trump & Grenada’s Referendum
“In quick retrospect, 2016 seemingly was dominated by 2 things: internationally, the United States presidential election; and locally, as usual, politics — primarily, the attempt to reform the constitution that led to the holding of a national referendum on 24 November.” read more

ASP Damian Lee walks free
In August of this year, 34-year-old Bruce Beggs was allegedly trespassing on ASP Lee’s property in Williamson Road, St George, where he was shot in the upper left thigh. read more
Next page
error: Content © NOW Grenada