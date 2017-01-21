Grenlec – Renewable Energy: Front Page Header Banner

Code of Conduct and Ethics for Regional NGOs
The Code mandates that NGOs should ensure that they and their staff maintain a position of political neutrality in their operations, and respect the Office of all duly elected governments in keeping with the democratic traditions of the region. read more

Official Statement
“Prime Minister Hon. the Rt Dr Keith Mitchell has thanked former Minister Hon. Alexandra Otway–Noel for her services to the government, following a joint meeting to discuss her expressed wish to continue her representation as an MP of St George’s South.” read more

One Microcephaly Case in Grenada
Health Minister Nickolas Steele has confirmed that one child was born with Microcephaly as a result of the mother becoming infected with the Zika virus during her pregnancy. read more

ECCB Vacancies – Economists
Suitably qualified citizens of member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are invited to apply to fill vacancies at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank headquartered in Basseterre, St Kitts. The successful applicants will be based in St Kitts. read more

Party Poopers & 2017 Events
“We do sincerely hope that this routine, in the case of the Royal Grenada Police Force, does not include plans by the RGPF to introduce officers’ wearing of body cameras.” read more
