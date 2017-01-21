The Code mandates that NGOs should ensure that they and their staff maintain a position of political neutrality in their operations, and respect the Office of all duly elected governments in keeping with the democratic traditions of the region. read more
“All our annual sporting and cultural events experience a measure of success; but most, generally, limp from year to year because of infrastructural and personnel deficiency, finance shortages, and the absence of an overarching vision of where sports and culture fit into Grenada’s development thrust.” read more
“Prime Minister Hon. the Rt Dr Keith Mitchell has thanked former Minister Hon. Alexandra Otway–Noel for her services to the government, following a joint meeting to discuss her expressed wish to continue her representation as an MP of St George’s South.” read more
There are already 30 yachts from 11 countries registered for the upcoming regatta on 30 Jan. to 4 Feb. 2017 — hailing from the UK, the USA, France, Australia, Lithuania, Barbados, Antigua, St Lucia, Martinique, Trinidad and Grenada. read more
Suitably qualified citizens of member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are invited to apply to fill vacancies at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank headquartered in Basseterre, St Kitts. The successful applicants will be based in St Kitts. read more
“The public is invited to join us on Thursday, 19 January 2017 (from 10 am to 5 pm) for an open day at the La Poterie excavation site to see what the team has uncovered and learn more about this unique historical Kalinago village.” read more