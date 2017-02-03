Grenlec – Renewable Energy: Front Page Header Banner

Gaming Secretariat Established
“Registration for current Gaming Operators is ongoing, and has been extended to Tuesday, 28 February 2017. All operators of gaming establishments and importers of gaming machines are required to register with the Gaming Secretariat, on or before that date.” read more

Service Interruption Notice
“NAWASA advises consumers from Annandale through to the ENTIRE SOUTH OF THE ISLAND that due to emergency repairs to a damaged water main, their supply will be interrupted until 10 pm today, Friday 3 February 2017.” read more

Crackdown on Breeding of Dangerous Dogs
“The Dangerous Dogs Legislation came into effect since 2002, and a clause was included to stop the breeding of dangerous dogs in Grenada. It therefore means that there should be no puppies or young dogs, and we are seeing a proliferation of young dangerous dogs among homeowners.” read more
