Grenlec – Future: Front Page Header Banner

3 statutory bodies status described as “unclear”
The Grenada National Stadium, Grenada Postal Corporation, and Grenada Investment Development Corporation are three statutory bodies and/or state-owned enterprises, whose status is classified as unclear, according to the financial summary of statutory bodies which was tabled in the Parliament, as part of the budget presentation. read more
Next page
error: Content © NOW Grenada