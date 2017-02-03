“Registration for current Gaming Operators is ongoing, and has been extended to Tuesday, 28 February 2017. All operators of gaming establishments and importers of gaming machines are required to register with the Gaming Secretariat, on or before that date.” read more
“Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) has recorded a profit attributable to shareholders of US$49.4 million for the quarter ending 31 December 2016. This represents an increase of US$3.5 million (7.6%) over the corresponding period in 2015.” read more
This initiative comes out of an effort from the Government of Grenada to reduce the CO2 emission of the country in accordance with its commitment to the Paris Climate Change deal while at the same time reducing its reliance on imported fossil fuels. read more
“NAWASA advises consumers from Annandale through to the ENTIRE SOUTH OF THE ISLAND that due to emergency repairs to a damaged water main, their supply will be interrupted until 10 pm today, Friday 3 February 2017.” read more
“On Wednesday, 25 January, his home was broken into. His gas cooker and cylinder were stolen. If that were all, it could be labelled as just a robbery. However, his TV was smashed, bleach was poured all over his clothes…” read more
“The Dangerous Dogs Legislation came into effect since 2002, and a clause was included to stop the breeding of dangerous dogs in Grenada. It therefore means that there should be no puppies or young dogs, and we are seeing a proliferation of young dangerous dogs among homeowners.” read more
The consultation took place at the Public Workers Union building in St George's, as concerned stakeholders try to come up with new and creative ways to push the health promotion agenda with a holistic approach to ensure health in all policies. read more
“Can we all, for the New Year, make an easy pledge to do what is right — to use the bins, not the ditches, the verges, the drains, for ‘disposal’? And dare we hope for enforcement of the Litter Act this year??” read more