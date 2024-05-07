The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) hereby notifies the public that effective 12 May 2024, stringent restrictions on water usage of water supplied by the Authority will be implemented, covering the following activities:

Irrigation and watering of gardens, lawns, and ground; Washing roadways, pavements, paths, garages, outrooms, or vehicles with the use of hoses; Filling of swimming pools and ponds and; Any other purpose that, in the opinion of the Authority, requires the use of a considerable or excessive quantity of water.

This decision aligns with the Water Services Regulations SRO 41 of 1993, sub-section 9 (1), which empowers the Authority to issue notices prohibiting, either entirely or subject to specified conditions, and for such duration as deemed necessary or expedient, the use of water supplied by or obtained through the Authority’s pipelines in the event of water scarcity due to drought or other causes.

The public is urged to adhere strictly to these restrictions and to cooperate with NAWASA in conserving water resources during this period.

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Phillip Alexander

Date: 12 May 2024

