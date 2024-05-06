A prominent electrical company is looking for an Operations Supervisor. The position is initially a 1-year contract on Grenada, from Monday to Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm.
Purpose of the Job:
To ensure that site operations are run in accordance with company policies and procedures with regard to personnel, equipment, QHSE and customer relations.
Key Responsibilities:
- Adhere to company’s QHSE and BOP policies and procedures on sites
- Deliver agreed contractual power production to the Customer
- Maintain power production and site reports
- Maintain equipment in accordance with standard work instructions
- Manage site expenditure
- Ensuring adherence to approved local purchasing procedures
- Ensure optimum stock levels of spares and consumables for site
- Manage core return policy
- Maintain good working relationship and ensure regular communication with client
- Conduct HSE and operational audits
- Ensure conducting monthly HSE committee meeting on site
- Manage personnel and sub-contractors on site
- Conduct daily meetings: Assign tasks; review Powerpack and outstanding actions
- Conduct daily site inspections
- Regular reporting to direct manager
- Conduct induction, performance appraisal, development and training of all site personnel
- Conduct all fleet verification, stock and cable counts
- Ensure that the Permit to Work system is implemented and adhered to
- Ensure all equipment meets the calibration standards and maintains records as per procedure
- Complete Risk Identification, spillage, incident and accident reports
- Maintaining TPM within their working environment at all times
- Continuous improvement through PCAT process
- Act as a HSE role model and promote eagerness amongst others
- Display a commitment to Operational Excellence activities
- Place a strong emphasis on Quality, Health, Safety and Environmental protection. It is a requirement and moral obligation of each employee to be actively committed and accountable for compliance to the Health, Safety & Environmental policies, procedures and local legislation, and ensure completion and validity of all minimum QHSE training and objectives required by the company
- Any other duties considered related essential for effective operations and service as requested
- Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical/Electrical or equivalent qualifications
- Minimum 5 years of experience in Power generation
- Has extensive knowledge and experience in mechanical or electrical field or both
- Availability to travel as and when required
- Possession of valid local driving licence as per the need of the business
- Site-based job requiring both technical and manual work to be conducted in all weather and terrain
- Effective communication skills
- Fluent command of English language, spoken and written
- Experienced in Service Mobility ERP System is desired
- To be able to communicate effectively with customers when required
- High level of commitment and loyalty
- Quality-oriented with attention to detail and capable of working to deadlines
- Capable of working on his/her own initiative
- Able to work long hours in demanding conditions
- Available for frequent international travel at regular intervals
Please submit letter of interest and CV to [email protected] at the soonest opportunity.
