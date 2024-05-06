A prominent electrical company is looking for an Operations Supervisor. The position is initially a 1-year contract on Grenada, from Monday to Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm.

Purpose of the Job:

To ensure that site operations are run in accordance with company policies and procedures with regard to personnel, equipment, QHSE and customer relations.

Key Responsibilities:

Adhere to company’s QHSE and BOP policies and procedures on sites

Deliver agreed contractual power production to the Customer

Maintain power production and site reports

Maintain equipment in accordance with standard work instructions

Manage site expenditure

Ensuring adherence to approved local purchasing procedures

Ensure optimum stock levels of spares and consumables for site

Manage core return policy

Maintain good working relationship and ensure regular communication with client

Conduct HSE and operational audits

Ensure conducting monthly HSE committee meeting on site

Manage personnel and sub-contractors on site

Conduct daily meetings: Assign tasks; review Powerpack and outstanding actions

Conduct daily site inspections

Regular reporting to direct manager

Conduct induction, performance appraisal, development and training of all site personnel

Conduct all fleet verification, stock and cable counts

Ensure that the Permit to Work system is implemented and adhered to

Ensure all equipment meets the calibration standards and maintains records as per procedure

Complete Risk Identification, spillage, incident and accident reports

Maintaining TPM within their working environment at all times

Continuous improvement through PCAT process

Act as a HSE role model and promote eagerness amongst others

Display a commitment to Operational Excellence activities

Place a strong emphasis on Quality, Health, Safety and Environmental protection. It is a requirement and moral obligation of each employee to be actively committed and accountable for compliance to the Health, Safety & Environmental policies, procedures and local legislation, and ensure completion and validity of all minimum QHSE training and objectives required by the company

Any other duties considered related essential for effective operations and service as requested

Job Description

Person Specification

Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical/Electrical or equivalent qualifications Minimum 5 years of experience in Power generation Has extensive knowledge and experience in mechanical or electrical field or both Availability to travel as and when required Possession of valid local driving licence as per the need of the business Site-based job requiring both technical and manual work to be conducted in all weather and terrain



Desired Skills

Effective communication skills Fluent command of English language, spoken and written Experienced in Service Mobility ERP System is desired To be able to communicate effectively with customers when required High level of commitment and loyalty Quality-oriented with attention to detail and capable of working to deadlines Capable of working on his/her own initiative Able to work long hours in demanding conditions Available for frequent international travel at regular intervals



Please submit letter of interest and CV to [email protected] at the soonest opportunity.

