Scholarship opportunities will be made available to the 4 sporting sportsmen and women from Carriacou that recently represented Grenada in netball and cricket.

This was announced by the Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Hon. Tevin Andrews at a special award ceremony for Kaisia Mathurine, Dejuanne Bristol, Kellis Andrew and Desron Williams.

Mathurine and Bristol were part of the Grenada Under-16 netball team, which competed at the recent Jean Pierre Windward Islands’ Netball Tournament in St Lucia. Mathurine was awarded the prize as the tournament’s most accurate shooter. Andrew and Williams were selected on the Grenada Under-19 cricket team, which was victorious in the Super 6 Windward Islands’ Competition.

Minister Andrews, while commending the efforts of the 4 for their representation, also said his Government will continue working on upgrading sporting facilities on Carriacou.

Vice Principal of Bishop’s College Indra Scott said the awards should serve as a motivation for the athletes. Mathurine is attending Bishop’s College and Williams is a former student of the school.

Also offering motivational words to the students, and calling for better collaboration with sporting authorities in Grenada, were Roger Andrew, father of Kellis; and Duane Williams, the father of Desron.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs

