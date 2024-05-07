Grenadians received critical eye care services recently through the St. George’s University (SGU) Physician Humanitarian Network (PHuN) ophthalmology clinic — the first specialised eye clinic since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former SGU student Dr Bernard Spier headed the ophthalmology clinic in Grenada, along with 2 ophthalmologists, Dr Elliot Crane and Dr Zachary Mendelson, and 2 assistants, Karen Rodriguez and Carrie Rivera. The clinic took place from 19 February to 1 March 2024.

The team completed 139 examinations and consultations for those suffering from eye-related ailments such as cataracts and glaucoma. Additionally, the team did more than 40 procedures including small-incision cataract surgeries, corneal transplants, YAG laser procedures, and Avastin injections that restored and improved sight for many Grenadians. The team completed these procedures with US$117,656 worth of donated medical supplies, surgical equipment, corneal tissue, and more, organised by Dr Spier.

Dr Spier, an ophthalmologist with a practice in South Orange, NJ, participated in his first PHuN ophthalmology clinic in 2006. This past trip marks his 13th trip to Grenada to serve the local community through PHuN.

According to Dr Spier, he chose to donate his time and skills to the Grenadian people because it is “a basic act of human kindness.” “For me, it’s the idea of improving a person’s life with these procedures,” Dr Spier said. “Simply, it feels good to do that.”

The SGU PHuN Programme has a history of making an impact on the lives of Grenadians in other specialties such as cardiology, vascular surgery, and obstetrics/gynecology.

“The SGU PHuN program is extremely beneficial to the Grenadian community because it provides valuable support in the form of medical services to the people of the island as well as donations of medical supplies to the ophthalmology clinic,” said Dr Brendon La Grenade, vice provost of St George’s University. “It also provides an outlet for a variety of SGU doctors of various disciplines to give back to the island where they got both their education and medical career starts.”

For Dr Spier, the chance to give back to the people of Grenada is deeply meaningful. “I have a special place in my heart for Grenada because that’s where I got my start in medicine,” said Dr Spier. “Grenada gave me an opportunity to become a doctor. If I hadn’t gone to Grenada, I would’ve done something else [besides medicine].”

Dr Spier encourages other former students and alumni of SGU to consider participating in the SGU PHuN programme, naming it as a profoundly rewarding experience. “If you want to help the people of Grenada and want to go back to Grenada you should do it,” Dr Spier said.

SGU