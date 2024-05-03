The Kingdom of Morocco, in pursuit of its commitment to fostering international cooperation, is pleased to announce the availability of scholarships for students from Caribbean partner countries.

These scholarships are intended to support individuals seeking to pursue their academic aspirations at Moroccan public universities, higher institutes, and vocational training centres for the academic year 2024–2025.

The selection process for these scholarships will be conducted in two phases.

Phase 1: Pre-Registration

During this initial phase, candidates will undergo pre-selection based on their academic performance in the first and second semesters of the first and second year of CAPE, or associate degree training. The deadline for submitting applications for this phase is 15 May 2024.

Phase 2: Confirmation

Following the availability of CAPE or associate degree examination results, a second phase of confirmation will occur, and the final list of successful candidates will be compiled. The deadline for receipt of these results is 20 July 2024.

Given that French is the primary language of communication in most Moroccan universities, successful candidates admitted to the AMCI scholarship will be required to undertake French language courses at the International Language Centre in Rabat during the 2024–2025 academic year.

This initiative underscores Morocco’s commitment to fostering educational exchange and collaboration with its Caribbean partners, providing students with valuable opportunities to broaden their horizons and contribute to global knowledge exchange.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Export Development encourages eligible candidates to seize the full benefits of these educational opportunities for educational enrichment and cultural exchange, paving the way for a brighter future filled with diverse possibilities and opportunities for success.

For additional information regarding the selection process, application procedures, required supporting documents, details on the cooperation grant, student accommodation and catering, medical coverage, as well as conditions for a stay in Morocco, interested candidates are encouraged to contact:

Ministry of Education: 440-2757, Ext 27106

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Export Development: 440-2640 Ext 23508/23514

Ministry of Foreign Affairs