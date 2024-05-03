Republic Bank confirms that, as a result of a technical issue stemming from our conversion exercise, some of our customers’ accounts were not debited in a timely manner for point of sale and E-commerce transactions.

We wish to assure customers that this technical issue has been resolved.

Against this background, the Bank went through a thorough verification exercise, which involved careful identification of customer transactions.

Given the volume of transactions, it was necessary for the Bank to take the requisite time to meticulously validate the transactions and to develop personalised communication to each impacted customer, listing the relevant transactions to allow for a fully transparent approach.

Republic Bank wishes to thank its customers for their continued patience and understanding. We are prepared to continue working closely with our customers to resolve their concerns in a satisfactory and timely manner including providing an option for payment plans to assist them during this time.

We understand the concern this has caused, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.

We encourage customers with queries or concerns to reach out to us by visiting their branch, contacting us at 1-473-440-4725 (4RBL) or emailing [email protected].

Republic Bank remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of service and reaffirms its commitment to our valued customers.

Republic Bank

