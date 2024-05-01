A high-level Palestinian delegation will visit Grenada this week as part of a Caribbean tour of nations.

The delegation is led by H E Dr Linda Sobeh, Non-Resident Ambassador of the State of Palestine, and the Head of the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA) and Vice Minister Ambassador Imad Alzuhairi.

The Grenada visit will be from 2–5 May 2024. During a round of meetings Friday the Palestinian officials will meet with the country’s Head of State, Governor-General Dame Cecile La Grenade and Head of Government Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell on Friday.

The Diplomatic Mission will also meet with Grenada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Andall. They will also make a courtesy call on Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps H E Ivette Martinez Leyva.

The ambassadors are also scheduled to meet with members of the Palestinian community in Grenada and local media. A news conference will be hosted by Grenadians for Justice, a local organisation that has been actively calling for support for the people of Palestine.

The humanitarian crisis and genocide of Palestinian civilians in Gaza is expected to be the basis of discussions in Grenada, as well as opportunities for further cooperation between the 2 states.

The visit to Grenada comes days after both Barbados and Jamaica have announced that they will recognise the State of Palestine.

Grenada has long supported a 2-State settlement for Palestine and Israel, and the self-determination and protection of the Palestinian people and since 2011 has officially recognised the State of Israel.

In May 2023 a team of medical experts visited Grenada to provide healthcare services. The 12-member humanitarian team performed several surgeries on Grenadian patients, working along with local medical practitioners.