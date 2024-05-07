Nutrition takes focus as St Andrew’s Roman Catholic Primary School receives new kitchen equipment valued at EC$90,000 to ensure students have access to healthy meals in its feeding programme.

It’s no secret that what children eat affects how they learn. School meals are crucial for helping students thrive academically. In this vein, the Sandals Foundation is committed to support initiatives that promote student health and success.

“Our school feeding programme was ranked the third largest on the island but yet our school kitchen was the smallest room in the school, with very little room to maneuver; yet our cooks worked magic and did not complain,” shared beloved veteran educator Barbara Simmons Principal of the St Andrew’s Roman Catholic School.

Good nutrition fosters optimal brain function and concentration, thereby empowering students with the requisite tools for academic success. Meal programmes in schools also support wider socio-economic needs, addressing food insecurity and advancing national development objectives, particularly in catering to the needs of vulnerable segments such as children and adolescents.

Speaking at the handover ceremony recently, Public Relations Manager Sandals Grenada Resort Deleon Forrester said, “A few years ago, the Sandals Foundation doubled down on its effort to strengthen food security across the Caribbean, supporting the ability of key industries and sects of society to grow more of what they eat. This investment in kitchen supplies is the beginning of a strengthened meal programme to meet students’ dietary needs and boost learning.”

Giving further insight on the school’s development, Simmons shared, “Eventually our time for change came, and in 2023 a new wing of the school was completed by the World Bank, and fortunately the conundrum of new appliances and furniture was resolved by the Sandals Foundation.”

Extending gratitude on behalf of the Ministry of Education District Education Officer Peter Regis stated, “this donation is an investment in the wellbeing and future of our students. The kitchen is the heart of the school where nutritious meals are created daily to nourish our students’ bodies and minds. This school’s kitchen staff is now equipped to enhance the quality and efficiency of meal preparation for providing wholesome and delicious meals every day.”

In line with its steadfast commitment to enhancing food security throughout the Caribbean, the Sandals Foundation has made a number of investments in climate-smart technologies and capacity-building initiatives targeting farmers, communities, and educational institutions. The recent handover at St Andrew’s Roman Catholic Primary School marked another significant milestone in this ongoing mission.

By furnishing the school with state-of-the-art kitchen equipment including an open-range stove, reach-in freezer, fans, sinks, shelving, cooking resources and benches, the Foundation has helped to create an environment for safe, comfortable, and efficient meal preparation.

In her closing remarks, Simmons reiterated, “These new things provided by the Sandals Foundation are beautiful- they bring us a sense of hope, joy and inspiration. The children of this school are happier and our cooks are the happiest. Never take a hot meal for granted. Thank you on behalf of the parents, teachers, cooks and students of the St Andrew’s RC School.”

