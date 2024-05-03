Message from Gerard Joseph, President of Media Workers Association of Grenada, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, 3 May 2024.

The environmental crisis continues to ravage our doorstep, relentlessly eroding our foundations and imperiling our futures. From Sauteurs in the north to Grand Anse in the south, the unmistakable effects of environmental decay are all too evident across Grenada.

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2024, the Media Workers Association of Grenada (MWAG) reaffirms its commitment to spotlighting the theme “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis.”

As custodians of information and champions of truth, journalists play an indispensable role in raising awareness, fostering dialogue, and catalysing action on environmental issues. In Grenada, MWAG stands at the vanguard of this mission, resolute in its dedication to empowering media professionals to amplify environmental discourse and drive positive change within our communities.

“The environmental crisis poses an existential threat to our planet and demands urgent action,” remarked Gerard Joseph, President of MWAG. “Through our observance of World Press Freedom Day 2024, MWAG aims to mobilise our members and stakeholders to champion environmental reporting and promote sustainable practices that safeguard our planet for future generations.”

To mark World Press Freedom Day, MWAG will initiate a comprehensive training programme aimed at bolstering environmental journalism and sustainability. This initiative will equip media workers with the requisite skills and knowledge to report effectively on environmental issues and advocate for environmental stewardship.

World Press Freedom Day 2024 serves as a poignant reminder of the indispensable role of a free and independent press in nurturing environmental awareness and fostering transformative change. MWAG extends a heartfelt invitation to journalists, media professionals, and concerned citizens across Grenada to join in commemorating this significant day and to pledge their commitment to being stalwart champions of “A Press for the Planet.”

Best regards,

Gerard Joseph, MWAG President