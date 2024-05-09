Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Accountant at the Grenada Development Bank.

The successful candidate will be primarily responsible for applying accounting principles and financial reporting standards in the preparation of financial and management information, analysis, and reports for the management team, board, and external stakeholders. Additionally, the position is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the Finance and Operations Department and support projects and initiatives aimed at streamlining financial reporting.

Essential duties and responsibilities

Prepares necessary financial and management reports as assigned by the Finance Manager or General Manager

Provides support to the Finance Manager in ensuring the integrity and accuracy of the bank’s accounting ledgers, its financial information and records

Ensures that proper accounting controls are maintained so that transactions are authorised and recorded in accordance with acceptable accounting principles and practices

Ensures proper accounting for the collection and disbursement of funds

Ensures monthly payrolls and statutory deductions are processed as per payroll guidelines

Analyses all accounting systems and procedures to ensure effective internal control

Minimum acceptable professional qualifications & experience

Professional accounting designation, such as CIMA, ACCA, CPA or equivalent

A minimum of 3 years’ experience at management or supervisory level

Strong leadership and supervisory skills

Experience in the financial services environment is desirable

Knowledge and skills

Excellent mathematical and analytical skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Organised and detail-oriented

Thorough knowledge of key accounting concepts and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Ability to analyse financial data and prepare financial reports, statements and projections

Good communication skills and demonstrated ability to work as an effective team member

Flexibility to deal with multiple changing priorities

Experience with an accounting software and MS Office, particularly Advanced Excel

Good customer service skills

Application along with Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of relevant academic qualifications and the names of 2 referees should be submitted no later than 27 May 2024.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Administration/Human Resources Manager

Grenada Development Bank

P O Box 2300, Melville Street

St George’s

Email: [email protected]

Kindly note that unsuitable applicants will not be acknowledged.

GDB