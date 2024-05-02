Grenada’s Investment Migration programme has contributed significantly to the growth of Grenada’s economy and has received international recognition. The inward investment it promotes has led to the creation of sustainable long-term employment, specialist training, and the general broadening of skills for numerous Grenadians.

The Investment Migration Agency (IMA) Grenada is currently inviting applications from suitably qualified Grenadian nationals to fill the position of Head of Investment Migration Diasporic Affairs. The position will be based on island and will be accountable for managing and fostering connections between Grenada and its Investment Migration (IM) diaspora with due regard for economy, efficiency, and effectiveness in accordance with best practices.

The successful candidate will be required to:

Drive the implementation of the approved Strategic Initiatives of the IM Diasporic Office

Prepare and implement the Annual Business Plan and Budget of the IM Diasporic Office

Facilitate communication and engagement between the IM Agency and the IM diaspora community

Organise and execute events, utilising various communication channels to keep the IM diaspora informed about investment opportunities in Grenada

Understand, analyse, and resolve barriers to Grenada’s influence in major centres of the IM Diaspora using direct and indirect communication strategies

Develop and maintain a programme that encourages the CBI diaspora members to contribute to the economic development of Grenada through investments, sponsorship and major significant donations to social projects and other forms of support

Design and implement strategies and programmes to encourage and facilitate the transfer of skills, knowledge, and expertise from the IM diaspora to Grenada

Design and implement systems and protocols for working with the relevant ministries, agencies, and private sector bodies to access skills from the IM Diaspora that can strengthen their enterprises and contribute to the growth and development of Grenada

Attain all Key Performance Targets of the IM Diasporic Office

The preferred mix of qualifications, experience, knowledge and skills include:

Post Graduate qualifications in Management, International relations, Finance, Business or Economics

Professional accreditation in Accountancy, Finance

A Law Degree

Minimum 5 years successful managerial experience in corporate or statutory entities

Excellent research and analytical skills with a successful track record in pursuing long-term goals

Excellent emotional intelligence and negotiation skills

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite and collaboration tools

Interested Grenadian professionals who meet/exceed the requirements are invited to submit their application (including names and contact information of 3 references) by email ONLY to [email protected] with the subject line “Application — Head of IM Diasporic Affairs.” The deadline for the receipt of applications is Monday, 13 May 2024.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted!