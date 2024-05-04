The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Grenada is proud to announce the establishment of the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund (GDF), in alignment with the visionary commitment of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Initially pledged at US$2 billion and subsequently increased to US$4 billion, the GDF signifies a substantial investment towards fostering global development and advancing the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Designed to support developing nations in implementing vital Global Development Initiatives, the GDF targets key areas including poverty alleviation, healthcare, food security, disaster prevention, the digital economy, climate change, and green growth. With a track record of over 130 projects successfully executed in nearly 60 countries, benefitting more than 30 million individuals, the GDF stands as a beacon of collaboration and progress on the global stage.

Central to the GDF’s approach is a transparent declaration system for project selection, engaging international organisations, social entities, and think tanks. To facilitate engagement, project proposal templates have been provided, enabling streamlined submissions. Moreover, the GDF is poised to allocate funds for specific projects in partnership with international organisations, ensuring targeted and effective support.

Grenada is encouraged to actively participate in the GDF initiative, either through the Embassy or by direct engagement with the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA). For inquiries and submissions, please contact Ms Zhang Jingyi (CIDCA) at [email protected] or Ms Zhao Yazhuo (Embassy) at 1-473-4058899 or via email at [email protected].

The Embassy eagerly anticipates fostering fruitful cooperation with Grenada’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, contributing to mutual prosperity and sustainable development.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development