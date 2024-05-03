Tuesday, 30 April 2024 – The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public that the requirements for upgrading to a D Class Driver’s Licence have been adjusted. Drivers are no longer required to submit a medical certificate when applying for such upgrade.

The requirement to produce a medical certificate will be at the discretion of the Licencing Authority. The applicant will be informed when it is necessary.

Current requirements

In order to qualify for this upgrade, the applicant must:

Be the holder of a B, C, or C1 driver’s licence Have been the holder of such B, C, or C1 driver’s licence for no less than 5 years Pay a licence upgrade fee of $30 4. Pay the relevant fees for the D class licence

The RGPF thanks the public for your usual cooperation.

Source: Office of Commissioner of Police