Pumpkin is a fruit within the squash family which is filled with nutrients and minerals and is very high in fibre.

Pumpkin can be classified as a fruit; however, because of its nutritional content it is classified as a vegetable among food groups. Pumpkin is a very versatile food that can be made into a variety of dishes including soups, stews, cakes, and confectionaries and can be steamed or paired with other vegetables and meats. This squash is loaded with vitamins A, K, C, B6 and E, antioxidants, potassium, copper and iron and other key phyto-nutrients needed for a healthy body.

Pumpkin is also loaded with beta carotene which is a provitamin used to make Vitamin A, an antioxidant, and helps to keep the cells healthy. Eating pumpkin regularly can have great effects on the body. Pumpkin can help to boost the immune system and with its rich potassium content, can help to lower blood pressure; it helps improve eyesight and improves digestive health. It can also help to reduce your risk of developing certain types of cancer.

Different parts of the pumpkin can be used to secure different vitamins and phytonutrients the body needs. The seeds of the pumpkin and the leaves can be used in your daily life in many ways. Pumpkin seeds have been associated with various benefits including improving heart health, prostate and bladder health, protection against certain cancers, and can also help lower blood sugar levels according to healthline.com. The seeds are packed with iron, zinc, copper, fat, phosphorus, carbohydrates, magnesium, fibre, protein, and manganese. They are also very easy to prepare and incorporate into your diet. The seeds can be sundried and stored in a cool dry place and eaten along with cereal, added to baked goods, soups, and stews, or eaten alone as a snack.

The leaves of the pumpkin are edible and are used in many countries across Asia and Africa. They can be made into soups and can also be steamed with seasonings like similarly done with callaloo or spinach. The leaves of the pumpkin are rich in potassium, iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, folate, and vitamin A. When eaten, the leaves can help the body to control diabetes as it helps to regulate and reduce blood glucose levels, they help boost the immune system and heart health, promote skin health and strong bones, and are also a great remedy for painful menstruation and rheumatoid arteritis.

