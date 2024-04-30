Navigating Venice’s alleys and bridges over canals some of which were the width of the St John River in rainy season, with artwork packed in bags to get from the landing point of the boat — the vaporetto — to the building hosting the pavilion — Palazzo Albrizzi — was challenging, given that I was constantly distracted by passing gondolas, unique Venetian architecture, and cafes and shopping windows, and by citizens of Venice going about their daily business on land and on water, despite the influx of tourists — I made it to the pavilion.” — Suelin Low Chew Tung

The culmination of months of preparation, the Grenada artists installed their works ahead of the preview on 19 April and the official opening on 20 April, along with art handlers Piero and Gabrielle. The admin was masterfully handled by representatives from the Start group, including a beautiful catalogue. The banner across the front of the building announced Grenada’s presence, and after our pavilion was set up, we spent a few days exploring the national pavilions and events connected to the Biennale, the majority of which were in the Arsenale and Giardini sections.

Grenada is represented at the 60th edition of the International Art Exhibition of Biennale di Venezia by 5 artists: Jason de Caires Taylor, Frederika Adam, Alma Fakhre, Benaiah Matheson and Suelin Low Chew Tung, showcasing sculpture, photography and installations.

On Friday, 19 April, the Grenada Pavilion held its preview, which drew scores of visitors and supporters of the Italian and Grenada artists showing at the Palazzo Albrizzi. Randall Dolland, Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and Oliver Benoit, Chairman of the Grenada National Museum, joined us for the preview and opening days as official representatives of the Government of Grenada and engaged artists and visitors remarking on the positives for Grenada’s creative economy going forward. During the preview, a short remembrance of chocolate innovator Mott Green was given, and Grenada chocolate was passed out for tasting by the artists to the delight of the crowd.

deCaires Taylor’s aluminum sculptures, photographs and a video are of his works in the underwater sculpture park at Moliniere, which has become a tourism spotlight for Grenada. Dolland highlighted the latest commission of an underwater sculpture park for marine conservation and revenue generation in Carriacou. Intense large abstracted photos of Grenada’s plants by Adam, hooked visitors, while intricate golden mixed media panels by Fakhre drew lots of attention and provoked spirited conversation. Matheson’s textile installations with input from TAMCC art students hung like quilted flags, inviting closer inspection and interaction. Low Chew Tung’s mixed media presentation of fabric and photos explored her experience of living with breast cancer.

While Grenada may be among the smallest of the 88 nations exhibiting in Venice, our artists’ works have already made a solid impression under the theme No Man is an Island, following the Curator Adriano Pedroso’s theme of Foreigners Everywhere. Commissioner Susan Mains and Curator Daniele Radini Tedeschi are pleased with the visitor reception to the Grenada Pavilion and are encouraged that the overall presentation shows that Caribbean small island citizens can hold our own on the world art stage.

For the next 7 months, thousands of visitors will be in Venice for the Biennale di Venezia, and the Grenada Arts Council (GAC) anticipates many will get the opportunity to connect to Grenada through its art. Follow along on the website grenadavenice.org and also on on Instagram @grenadapavilionvenice.

GAC