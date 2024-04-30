GEF Small Grants Programme Grenada is pleased to announce the commencement of 6 projects during April 2024.

The GEF Small Grants Programme embodies the very essence of Sustainable Development by “thinking globally, acting locally.” By providing financial and technical support to projects that conserve and restore the environment while enhancing people’s wellbeing and livelihoods, SGP demonstrates that community action can maintain the fine balance between human needs and environmental imperatives.

“The GEF Small Grants Programme Grenada has been one of the most sustainable community-focused grant programmes. Over its tenure it has consistently built capacity, supported Non-Governmental Organisations and Community Based Organisations in strengthening communities’ capacity to respond to climate and other pressures. The projects implemented have impacted the physically challenged, agriculture, tourism, reduce climate change impacts and resulted in increased livelihoods,” said chairman of GEF SGP Grenada.

The following grantees are tasked with the responsibility of implementing exceptional projects over the next year. These projects range from clean energy to climate-smart agriculture in keeping with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6, 7, 13 and 14. Funding to the tune of US$50,000 was awarded to each of the grantees for implementation.

Gateway Assembly Inc (St George). Gateway renewable Initiative aimed at converting the reliance on non-renewable energy sources to renewable sources using Solar PV system with a capacity of 26.4kw. SDG 7 Incorporated Trustee (SPOTS), St Patrick. Sustainable Farming practices organised to support livelihoods, sustainable agriculture practices, including rainwater harvesting and climate-smart techniques, ensuring both environmental sustainability and educational opportunities in these areas for students and participating community members. SGD13 Grenada Public Workers Union (GPWU), St George. Renewable Energy Demonstration Project to improve the economic and environmental resilience of the GPWU and its membership through the provision of a solar power demonstration system to the union building and in support of sustainable livelihood. SDG 7 North East Farmers Organisation (NEFO), St George. Agriculture Enhancement utilising renewable energy. This integrated project encompasses capacity-building initiatives targeting current and prospective farmers in compliance with gender equity considerations, through training on comprehensive Climate Smart Agriculture and on-farm and sector sustainability. SDG 7 & 13 Windward Islands Research and Education Foundation (WINDREF), St Andrew. Enhancing Reef Restoration within the Grenville Bay (ERG) through the integration of community knowledge and leadership, aims to address the degradation of the coral reef ecosystem that protects Grenville Bay through coral reef restoration with coral fragments propagated within a coral nursery. SDG 14 Virgin Parish Cultural Organisation, (VPCO) St David. Laura Playing field Flood Mitigation Project, intends to address flooding and soil erosion at the community playing field. SDG 13

For more information on accessing funding for your environmental projects send an email to [email protected].

GEF SGP