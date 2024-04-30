During the 59th meeting of the Council (Board of Governors) of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®), held on 8 December in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Council members re-elected Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies, to the post of Chair and Dr Marcia Potter, Permanent Secretary, Education, Youth Affairs and Sports of The Virgin Islands, to the post of Deputy Chair.

Professor Sir Hilary Beckles and Dr Potter were re-elected to serve for the triennium period 2024 to 2026. Council Members demonstrated their confidence in their leadership as this will be the third consecutive triennium for which they have been elected to serve the region.

The Chair and Deputy Chair are credited with providing and maintaining prudent governance and policy oversight of the Caribbean Examinations Council. The current transformation agenda is for the creation of innovative policy solutions in response to national human capacity development imperatives. To this end, the Council’s Board of Governors approved the strategic repositioning of CXC® within a resilient construct for organisational agility, operational flexibility, and institutional capability.

CXC

Continue Reading