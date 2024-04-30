The Government of Grenada announces a firearms amnesty commencing on 1 May 2024 and ending at 12 am on 30 July 2024.

Any person who satisfies the conditions specified in Section 4 of the Firearms Order (Gazetted on 29 April 2024) will be granted the relief specified under Section 51A of the Act, referred to as “the firearms amnesty.”

The aim of the amnesty is to lessen the potential for the commission of violent crimes and firearms-related incidents by reducing the number of firearms and ammunition circulating illegally in the State of Grenada. In furtherance of this objective, the government believes that declaring a firearms amnesty is one of the approaches that may help to achieve the stated objectives.

The Firearms Amnesty Act provides an opportunity for individuals to surrender firearms, firearms-related items, and ammunition without fear of prosecution. During the designated period, individuals can turn in these items at designated drop-off locations, no questions asked.

Conditions of Amnesty

During the period specified, the firearm or ammunition should be surrendered at any police station, to the officer in charge or the officer on duty; or at the office of the Royal Grenada Police Force Headquarters, to an officer designated by the Commissioner of Police for that purpose A person shall not be required to disclose his or her identity or any information when surrendering a firearm or ammunition, and no details of the person who surrendered the said firearm or ammunition shall be recorded An attorney-at-law may surrender a firearm or ammunition on behalf of a person seeking a firearms amnesty in accordance with the Act

The amnesty is part of a comprehensive approach to addressing gun violence and promoting community safety.

Prime Minister and Minister for National Security Honourable Dickon Mitchell believes “that every firearm surrendered through this amnesty programme represents a potential life saved, and one less gun on the street.”

“Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our citizens, and this initiative is a proactive step towards achieving that goal,” said Prime Minister Mitchell.

Alongside enforcement efforts and educational initiatives by the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF), the amnesty programme underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a safer and more secure environment for all.

