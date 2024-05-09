by Curlan Campbell

Stedman Graham, business advisor, author of 12 books, and CEO of marketing and consulting firm S Graham and Associates, is currently on island to inspire a new generation of innovative thinkers and thought leaders as part of a series of Identity Leadership Masterclasses.

This event is part of a Disruptive Leadership Conference curated by Judy McCutcheon, CEO of Go Blue Consulting, a Caribbean-based training and consulting company, in collaboration with American Leadership Trainer Stedman Graham.

The Masterclass, beginning Thursday, 9 May 2024 from 1 pm at Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, is specifically designed for senior leaders in the private sector such as executives, directors, managers, and entrepreneurs who want to improve their leadership abilities.

Through his 9-step success process, Graham gave an insight into what participants can expect from the masterclass.

“We have 3 hours of coaching personally and professionally with me and teaching people how to create an identity for themselves as a first step. How to create a vision for themselves, who they can become, how to organise and plan set goals, how to create a value system around who they are, how to basically overcome the barriers to success, things that hold you back, build a team. We talk about team building, relationship building, so we cover a lot of content, but what we want to do is make you aware of what’s possible for you, especially now with technology,” Graham said,

McCutcheon guarantees a dynamic and engaging programme that aims to empower individuals to lead with authenticity and purpose.

“Great leadership begins with being self-aware,” she said. “As a leader, it’s important to know who you are and the way your actions and behaviours impact those around you, including your team. When you are self-aware, you become a better leader.”

The inaugural Disruptive Leadership Conference took place in Guyana last year. This year, McCutcheon is optimistic that the masterclass will have an even greater impact and noted there are still a few openings for participants in the event. She encourages individuals to register for this masterclass by visiting https://disruptiveleadershipconference.com to secure their place.

“The idea of identity leadership resonates with me, and I believe it’s a powerful message. So, I thought it would be a good idea to partner together to spread this message across different regions. Last year, we did it in Guyana, and this year, I think we should try it in Grenada and see how it goes,” she said.

Graham, a New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller, is a businessman, educator, and speaker who delivers lectures and conducts training programmes on the topic of Identity Leadership, which is based on the philosophy that one cannot lead anyone else until they have first led themselves.

He regularly conducts training programmes for corporations and educational organisations worldwide, including Canada, China, Germany, Bermuda, South Africa, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. His clients include Microsoft, Deloitte, Wells Fargo, and the US Departments of Labour and Education.