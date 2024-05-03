The Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation, and Transportation informs the public that Parade Road from Creighton to White Gun/Richmond Hill will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic from 9:30 pm on Friday, 3 May 2024, to 11 pm on Sunday, 5 May 2024.

This closure is necessary to facilitate the reconstruction of a culvert opposite Andall & Associates Supermarket.

In this regard, the public, particularly motorists, are advised to use alternative routes and should exercise caution when traversing the area. Please note that pedestrian traffic will be maintained. The Ministry of Infrastructure apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the public.

Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation & Transportation