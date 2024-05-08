by Linda Straker

Government will not invest in fleet of buses to service public transport system

Government may consider investing in data-driven pilot project targeting students

Minister for Transport to engage bus owners and bus owners association to extend public transportation system

Transport Minister and Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said that Government will not invest in a fleet of buses to service the public transport system, but instead consider investing in a data-driven pilot project targeting students.

“At this stage I can’t answer that Government will invest in a bus system…what I could answer definitively is that we are likely to invest in a pilot project specific to school children,” he said during a news conference on 8 May, responding to a question on whether Government would be investing in a public transport system due to the shortage of buses plying various bus routes.

“For example, that may mean buying 1 or 2 electric vehicles or buses at a particular school and you then transport the children, and you collect the data coming out of that; and it will tell you if this is something that is feasible—is it something that is sustainable, if it makes sense and the alternative to it,” he said.

“We are not yet at the point where we can say to you definitively we can go and buy a fleet of buses, invest in a fleet of buses. Secondly I will say as the Minister for Transport, I will be hesitant to do so without first giving the private bus owners who have provided public transportation service, all the opportunity to see how we can work with them to improve and extend the public transportation system.”

Explaining there may be one or 2 exceptional circumstances, “We may have to get buses ourselves, for example if you are dealing with people who are physically challenged,” he said, “We don’t have to own the buses, that is the Government, in order to work with the bus owners and the bus owners association to be able to expand and improve and make more reliable the bus system in Grenada.”

The Prime Minister believes there are too many personal vehicles on the road, pointing out that there are more than 60,000 licenced and registered vehicles in the system. “It is not sustainable to have the number of private vehicles we have on the road…It is not sustainable because our road infrastructure cannot handle it.”

