Duty Free Caribbean (Holdings) Ltd. – a proud member of the DUFRY Group, is one of the largest and most trusted duty free Retail Groups operating in the Caribbean.

We wish to recruit temporary construction workers for an ongoing project at the Maurice Bishop International Airport.

Architect

Responsible for supporting the Main Contractor in the supervision, project management, site review and decision-making of the installation of furniture. Ideal candidate should possess 20+ years experience in coordination, project management and furniture construction for the retail environment.

Supervisor Carpenter

To assist the architect in the supervision, project management, site review of the project. Ideal candidate should possess 20+ years experience in coordination, project management and furniture construction for the retail environment. Must also be experienced in working with solid wood, MDF, Solid surfaces and laminate.

Electrician

The ideal candidate should possess at least 15 years experience as an electrician and blacksmith. Must also possess experience with the installation of LED wiring and lighting of furniture. Experience in furniture construction for the retail environment is also required.

Carpenters

To assist with the final construction and installation of furniture. Ideal candidate should possess 7 years experience in working with solid wood, MDF, solid surfaces, laminates, quartz and vinyl.

If you are interested in applying for any of these positions, we invite you to submit your Letter of Application & Curriculum Vitae with full details of your experience, achievements and qualifications, via email to:

[email protected]

Subject: Temp Construction Opportunity

Expressions of interest should be received no later than 24 May 2024 to be considered.

Only suitable applicants will be acknowledged.

A current Police Record is required as a condition of employment.

DFCH is an equal opportunity employer

DFCH is an operation of DUFRY