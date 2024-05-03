The Royal Grenada Police Force is investigating two separate shooting incidents which occurred at Frequente, St George, resulting in 3 men sustaining injuries.

The first of the incidents occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday, 1 May 2024, in which one man was shot. The victim was taken to the General Hospital for medical attention where he was admitted as a patient.

The other incident occurred this morning, Thursday 2 May 2024, in which two men were shot. Both were taken to the General Hospital for medical attention where one of the two, a 34-year-old resident of Willis, St George, succumbed to his injuries.

Two men are currently in Police custody assisting with investigations into the matters.

The Commissioner and members of the Royal Grenada Police Force extend condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Source: Office of Commissioner of Police