by The Grenada Food and Nutrition Council

Women between the ages 45 and 55 experience Perimenopause, Menopause and Postmenopause.

This naturally occurring phase in a woman’s life comes with many physical and mental challenges that can last for up to 14 years. Women face different challenges during each phase of menopause, these challenges are associated with sleep, bladder control, body temperature control and hot flashes, mood changes, joint and muscle pain, and vaginal health.

Women in all stages of menopause are advised to eat a healthy and well-balanced diet and to participate in regular exercise and physical activity. A diet containing adequate amounts of dairy or dairy alternatives such as soy and nut milk, fruits, vegetables, high-fibre foods like whole grains, protein foods like beans, tofu, peas and lentils and meats and small amounts of unsaturated fats like avocado and olive oil should be consumed.

Adding more fruits and vegetables during this time can also help to reduced hot flashes, helps promote better sleep, lowers rates of depression, improves weight loss and lowers blood pressure. Having a great diet can also help the body to get minerals such as calcium, iron, phytonutrients and high-quality proteins and fiber which the body needs to function adequately while the body changes. Women experiencing menopause should try to reduce their consumption of highly processed foods, food and drinks that contain a lot of added sugar, alcohol, caffeine. It is important to stay hydrated by drinking the recommended amount of water daily, which is about 11 cups daily.

