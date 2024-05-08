Minister for Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, Marine Resources, and Cooperatives Hon. Lennox Andrews and his team will meet with agro processors on Tuesday, 14 May 2024, at 3 pm in the broadcast room of the Grenada Athletic Stadium.

The meeting is aimed at fostering a collaborative environment between the government and key stakeholders in the agro-processing sector, serving as an opportunity for open dialogue, sharing insights, and discussing future policies that will shape the landscape of agriculture and agro processing in Grenada.

Areas to be covered include:

Support for agro processors under the World Bank-funded Food Security Enhancement

Concerns and suggestions from agro processors

Incentives for boosting the sector include access to financing

This engagement offers a special forum for direct communication with the minister and a chance to express concerns, goals, and suggestions for a more resilient agro-processing sector.

To help establish practical policies that will benefit the agricultural sector overall and the agro processing business specifically, the ministry greatly values the attendance of all agro processors.

For more information, please contact the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, and Cooperatives at 440-2708.

Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, and Marine Resources…ensuring food and nutrition security for all!