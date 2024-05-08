The final (external) component of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) is scheduled for Wednesday, 15 May and Thursday, 16 May 2024.

In 2023, five (5) schools were used to pilot the administration of the CPEA assessment through etesting. This year, 21 schools throughout the tri-island state will be taking the assessment online.

1,707 students are registered for the assessment from 72 schools. There are 845 males and 862 females. In 2023, one thousand eight hundred and seventy-seven (1,877) students were registered for the assessment. This figure comprised 1,028 males and 849 females.

The CPEA external assessment for 2024 commences at 9 am and will be conducted in 59 centres throughout Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. It is expected that all students will finish the examination at 12:15 pm each day.

CPEA is open to all primary school students who are at least 11 years of age or will be 11 years old by 1 September 2024. The external examination will consist of 4 multiple choice papers in the following areas:

1. Mathematics (50 items) 2. Language Arts (50 items) 3. Science (50 items) 4. Social Studies (50 items)

Each paper will be 75 minutes in duration. Table 1 reflects the schedule for the examination.

Table 1: Examination Schedule

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 SUBJECT/PAPER START TIME FINISH TIME Mathematics 9 am 10:15 am BREAK 10:15 am 10:45 am Social Studies 11 am 12:15 pm Thursday, 16 May 2024 SUBJECT/PAPER START TIME FINISH TIME Language 9 am 10:15 am BREAK 10:15 am 10:45 am Science 11 am 12:15 pm

NB: No mobile telephones, electronic calculators or any other electronic devices will be allowed at the examination centres. Students sitting at the e-testing centres will be provided with computers. All candidates should bring along 3B or 2B pencils to answer multiple choice questions.

Please note that in 2024, only the top 200 students will be awarded their first choice, subject to the availability of space. Also, students will not be ranked.

Examination Tips:

Before the examination

Get to bed early the night before the examination. Remember, your brain and body need sleep to function well Do not skip breakfast on the morning of the examination. Fresh fruits and vegetables are often recommended to reduce stress Parents need to encourage their children and provide positive feedback that will help them relax before the examination. It is important for parents to remain calm and positive even when their children feel anxious to build students’ confidence Get to school or your centre early on the morning of the examination Display a positive attitude Manage your anxiety by breathing slowly to calm down



During the examination

Read the instructions carefully. Make sure you are shading the correct answers and that the number you are shading corresponds to the question number Manage your time wisely If you go blank, skip the question, and move on. You can always come back to it later Do not get worried or frustrated if a problem seems tricky. Re-read the question to make sure you understand it. Do not panic



For further information, contact the Examinations Unit at (473) 440-2791 ext. 27000 or via email at [email protected].

Best wishes to all students writing the 2024 CPEA!!!