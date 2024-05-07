Access to Climate Financing Assessment in CARICOM Caribbean Regional Development Program, Global Affairs Canada

Background:

Global Affairs Canada (GAC), through the Field Support Services Project – Caribbean (FSSP-C), is seeking a Consultant to identify existing resources that are available to government and local private sector, in CARICOM Official Development Assistance (ODA) eligible countries (except Haiti), to access current multi-donor Climate Finance funds. The primary objective is to provide a comprehensive document detailing the identified initiatives, their descriptions, objectives, available resources, donors, implementation periods, target countries/organizations or sectors, and main implementers, organized according to the specified guidelines detailed in the TOR. This assignment is a part-time position from May to October 2024. A level of effort of 15 days is anticipated.

Position Summary:

A detailed Terms of Reference can be found on WUSC’s website at https://wusc.ca/careers/consultant-access-to-climate-financing-assessment-caribbean-regional-development-program-crdp-global-affairs-canada/. Qualified individuals should submit their expression of interest via email to [email protected] by 15 May 2024. Please indicate “Access to Climate Financing Assessment in CARICOM” in the subject line.