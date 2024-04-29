Continuing its 15th anniversary celebrations and mandate to improve lives across the Caribbean, the Sandals Foundation has gifted 13 communities in 9 islands with sun murals of empowerment, cementing a positive message that inspires hope.

In Grenada, a lively new art installation was unveiled at Mont Gava Centre at Mont Tout, St George. The piece covers the front walls of the centre, a fitting welcome for this beacon of hope, and safe space in the community. Notably, the centre’s hallmark children’s afterschool programme is supported by the Sandals Foundation.

Crafted by the talented hands of local artist Ashlee Marshall the vibrant masterpiece features the radiant sun as a central motif, accompanied by messages of ‘love’, ‘unity’, and ‘gratitude’, carefully placed to uplift residents. The artwork is a tangible reminder of the strength and beauty that lies within the island and the endless possibilities that exist when there is hope.

