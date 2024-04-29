Nomination for the 7 Parish Sports Councils Executive has been extended until Monday, 29 April at 8 am.

This extension allows the National Sports Council, (NSC) time to verify the submitted teams, names, clubs, and leagues. Alvin Clouden, Executive Officer of the National Sports Council Secretariat, highlighted that one of the challenges the Secretariat is facing is that some clubs or teams whose names were submitted for Council membership, do not exist. One of the crucial requirements of the Parish Sports Council Elections is the inclusion and involvement of all primary and secondary schools. The extended deadline he said, will ensure all the members have an equal opportunity to participate.

On Monday, 29 April 2024, the list of nominated individuals will be released.

To maximise participation in the election process, Clouden said, “We’ve adjusted the schedule to conduct the elections by Parishes, rather than on one day. It will start in St Andrew on Saturday, 4 May 2024, at 4 pm, at the St Andrew Methodist School.”

The Council members will cast their votes for an Executive Committee, consisting of the following positions:

Chairman

Vice-Chairman

Secretary

Treasurer (Finance Officer)

Three Directors

Roberts will be assisted by Glen Alexander and Selma Phillip. Kadisha Ross of the NSC will be Operations Officer for the Elections.

Additionally, each Council will operate with its parish office overseen by an Office Manager and Parish Coordinator.

