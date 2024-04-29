by Linda Straker

Currently only electricity sector comes under purview of PURC

Asif Jasat became chairman on 16 November 2023

Andrew Millet serving as Chief Executive Officer

Asif Jasat who last year was appointed as a commissioner to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) became chairman of the commission on 16 November 2023, replacing Andrew Millet, following the reconstitution of the commission in the aftermath of the June 2022 General Election. That appointment was for one year ending in November 2024.

Millet is now serving as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Commission according to the PURC quarterly newsletter ending March 2024.

A notice of appointment in the 26 April edition of the Government Gazette said that the Cabinet of Ministers, directed via Cabinet Conclusion No. 792 of 18 December 2023 the reconstitution of the Board of Commissioners of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) reappointed 3 commissioners and appointed 2 new commissioners. The 3 commissioners reappointed to serve from 16 November 2023 to 15 November 2024 are Asif Jasat, Chairman; Abiola Street, Commissioner and Andrew Richards, Commissioner. The 2 new commissioners appointed to serve from 18 December 2023 to 18 December 2024 are Stephen Campbell, Deputy Chairman and Anesia L Peters, Commissioner.

Dated 8 February 2024, the notice was signed by Sylvia Bennett-Thomas, Permanent Secretary (Ag.), with responsibility for Infrastructure, Public Utilities and Civil Aviation, Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation.

The functions of PURC include hearing and determining complaints from consumers about rates payable for any service of a public utility on the ground that such rates are unfair or unreasonable or contrary to law and to hear and resolve any dispute that may arise between parties governed by an enactment regulating the supply of services by a public utility. The commission shall also provide advice to any other minister with responsibility for the sector in which any public utility subject to this Act, in the performance of his or her functions, duties, and powers as provided for under the enactment and any licence or permit granted under the enactment; and enforce the terms and conditions of any licence granted or issued pursuant to any enactment under which the commission has been conferred regulatory functions and powers.

The legislation establishing the commission states it shall consist of either 3 or 5 members, at the discretion of the Minister, including the Chairperson, all of whom shall be designated Commissioners and shall be appointed by the Minister, from among persons of high character and integrity.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission was established by the PURC Act No. 20 of 2016. The Act speaks generally to public utilities but currently only the electricity sector has come under the purview of the commission.

Continue Reading