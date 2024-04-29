The Government of Grenada announces a new initiative where individuals holding a B, C, or C1 Class driver’s licence can upgrade to a D Class licence without undergoing any further driving test.

Criteria for Upgrade to D Class Licence: The individual must hold a B, C, or C1 licence for a minimum of 5 years and be medically fit to be in charge of a motor vehicle.

Application Process: Individuals who meet the criteria are required to complete and submit an application form either online at www.finance.gd or in-person at the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) Traffic Headquarters, the Carenage, St George’s.

Processing Time: The standard processing time for an application is 3 working days. However, you can expect delays in the first few weeks of implementation, given the number of applicants.

Approval Notification: Once the application is processed, the applicant will be notified by the Licencing Department via a telephone call or WhatsApp message.

Fees

Upgrade Fee: An upgrade fee of $30 must be paid to complete the process

Licence Fee: If the upgrade occurs upon renewal of the licence, the applicant will be required to pay the fee for the D Class Licence. If the upgrade occurs before the date of renewal, the applicant will be required to pay the difference between the licence fee for their current licence and the D Class Licence

Note: The first payment for an upgraded licence must be done in-person. Subsequent renewals and payments can be done online.

Commencement Date: This process is set to commence on Monday, 29 April 2024.

Ministry of Finance