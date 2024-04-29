The Climate-Resilient Water Sector in Grenada (G-CREWS) project released a compelling Save Water song and accompanying music video on 9 April 2024, to promote water conservation.

The song, performed by Hitz, Thamara Songbird, and the Presentation Brothers College Choir, underscores the importance of water as a finite resource in the tri-island state and highlights actionable water-saving measures for citizens, residents, and leaders. This creative initiative aligns with the project’s goal of cultivating water-conscious users in response to climate change impacts on the nation’s water supply.

“This informative modern folk choir song and captivating video emphasises the immense potential within our society and underscores our key message that water conservation starts and ends with each of us. We all have a role in securing this precious resource,” said Gennil Reuben-McGuire, Communications Specialist for G-CREWS.

The video which can be viewed on the G-CREWS 473 YouTube channel, showcases simple water-saving actions like the 2-bucket method for washing vehicles, reusing grey water for plant nourishment, rainwater harvesting, and turning off taps while soaping hands.

“The words to this captive song were first released at the opening ceremony of the second Heads of Government meeting on climate matters held in Grenada last year. And from the overwhelming responses by regional leaders, delegates and citizens who viewed and listened. We moved to creating this riveting music video.”

The music video for the Save Water song documents key infrastructure currently being implemented by G-CREWS and its partners.

The G-CREWS project aims to enhance climate resilience in Grenada’s water sector through a comprehensive transformation at various levels, fostering a paradigm shift for overall national resilience.

