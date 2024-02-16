The Grenada Football Association (GFA) has announced the 21-player roster that will represent the country at the 2024 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in St Kitts and Nevis.

The young Grenada side has been drawn into Group F alongside Bermuda, Jamaica and Martinique. The top 2 teams from the group will advance to the knockout stage of the regional tournament.

After round-robin play, the first-place team from each group will advance to the 2024 Concacaf Men’s U-20 Championship, joining the 6 pre-seeded top-ranked nations. At the conclusion of the competition, the 4 top finishers (semi-finalists) will qualify for the 2025 FIFA Men’s U-20 World Cup.

The Grenada U-20s open play on 24 February against Bermuda. Their second match comes on 26 February versus Jamaica before wrapping up group play on 28 February against Martinique.

GFA