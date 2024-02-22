The Inland Revenue Division (IRD), is pleased to announce the extension of the deadline for the filing and payment of Value Added Tax (VAT) for tax period January 2024.

Businesses now have until 27 February 2024 to fulfill their VAT obligations for the current period.

To facilitate a seamless transition to the new tax system, the IRD will remain open on Saturday, 24 February 2024 from 9 am to 2 pm. This additional day will give businesses an opportunity to receive personalised assistance in completing their G-TAX registrations.

This extended deadline, in addition to the provision of dedicated support on the weekend, demonstrates the IRD’s commitment to ensuring a smooth tax filing process for all businesses, and to reducing any potential burdens associated with VAT filing and GTAX sign-up.

The IRD encourages all to take advantage of this extended deadline and the additional hands-on support provided.

For more information and assistance with registering, filing and paying using G-Tax, businesses are encouraged to visit ird.gd or contact the Inland Revenue Division at 4403556 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Ministry of Finance