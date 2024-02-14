The Grenada Tourism Authority is the organisation in Grenada tasked with marketing and promoting Grenada as a tourism destination. We pride ourselves on leading the way in the tourism industry, promoting economic growth for the benefit of all citizens.
Our core values are Positivity, Respect, Openness/honesty, Commitment, and Excellence and we currently have an opportunity for a focussed, organised team member with excellent communication skills.
Contract Type: Fixed Term
Qualifications: At least a Bachelor’s degree in Management, Business or Total Quality Management
Experience: At least 3 years working at an experienced level
Key Role and Responsibilities
- Regulatory Compliance: Manage the registration and licensing of stakeholders, ensuring adherence to the GTA Act
- Property Assessment: Conduct pre-assessments and audits of properties across Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique
- Stakeholder Training: Collaborate with training providers to develop and implement training sessions for stakeholders to foster compliance and service quality
- Program Evaluation: Evaluate training programs for stakeholders to enhance service quality
- Policy Development: Create and enforce rules and regulations derived from tourism-related legislation
- Administrative Oversight: Undertake administrative tasks to meet all registration and licencing deadlines and maintain accurate records of licence holders
- Standardisation: Assist in developing service and product standards for the tourism and hospitality industry to improve customer service
Required Skills
- A working understanding of the regulatory affairs impacting the tourism and hospitality industry
- Industry Awareness: Informed about current affairs and issues affecting the tourism and travel trade
- Communication: Strong verbal and written presentation skills, capable of engaging effectively with diverse social and cultural groups
- Conflict Management: Aptitude for handling conflicts professionally
- Time Management: Proficient in managing time efficiently
- Reporting: Skilled in compiling clear and concise reports
- Self-Motivation: Able to maintain motivation in a dynamic work environment
- Teamwork: Collaborative, with the ability to work cohesively within a team
- Networking: Competent in fostering multi-agency relationships to support organisational objectives
Interested candidates should apply via the link below. Please ensure that you attach your cover letter and CV to your application https://puregrenada.bamboohr.com/careers/38
The closing date for application is 1 March 2024. Only suitable applicants will be acknowledged.