The Grenada Tourism Authority is the organisation in Grenada tasked with marketing and promoting Grenada as a tourism destination. We pride ourselves on leading the way in the tourism industry, promoting economic growth for the benefit of all citizens.

Our core values are Positivity, Respect, Openness/honesty, Commitment, and Excellence and we currently have an opportunity for a focussed, organised team member with excellent communication skills.

Contract Type: Fixed Term

Qualifications: At least a Bachelor’s degree in Management, Business or Total Quality Management

Experience: At least 3 years working at an experienced level

Key Role and Responsibilities

Regulatory Compliance: Manage the registration and licensing of stakeholders, ensuring adherence to the GTA Act

Property Assessment: Conduct pre-assessments and audits of properties across Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique

Stakeholder Training: Collaborate with training providers to develop and implement training sessions for stakeholders to foster compliance and service quality

Program Evaluation: Evaluate training programs for stakeholders to enhance service quality

Policy Development: Create and enforce rules and regulations derived from tourism-related legislation

Administrative Oversight: Undertake administrative tasks to meet all registration and licencing deadlines and maintain accurate records of licence holders

Standardisation: Assist in developing service and product standards for the tourism and hospitality industry to improve customer service

Required Skills

A working understanding of the regulatory affairs impacting the tourism and hospitality industry

Industry Awareness: Informed about current affairs and issues affecting the tourism and travel trade

Communication: Strong verbal and written presentation skills, capable of engaging effectively with diverse social and cultural groups

Conflict Management: Aptitude for handling conflicts professionally

Time Management: Proficient in managing time efficiently

Reporting: Skilled in compiling clear and concise reports

Self-Motivation: Able to maintain motivation in a dynamic work environment

Teamwork: Collaborative, with the ability to work cohesively within a team

Networking: Competent in fostering multi-agency relationships to support organisational objectives

Interested candidates should apply via the link below. Please ensure that you attach your cover letter and CV to your application https://puregrenada.bamboohr.com/careers/38

The closing date for application is 1 March 2024. Only suitable applicants will be acknowledged.

Continue Reading