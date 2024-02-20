Are you looking to be part of an energetic team in a fun work environment? Interested in an opportunity where you can put your energy and enthusiasm to work? How about a chance to grow and advance with the number one Digicel and Samsung retailer in the OECS?

THE CELL (Grenada) Ltd would like to fill the position of MOBILE TECHNICIAN – responsible for the repair and servicing of devices within our Certified Repair Center. We require an honest, enthusiastic and focused individual.

COMPETENCIES, SKILLS and EXPERIENCE:

The MOBILE REPAIR TECHNICIAN must have strong electronics experience and will be required to partake in Cosmetic Replacement, Component Level Fault Finding, Component Level Fault Resolution, Hand Soldering, BGA operation and operation of RF test equipment.

This individual will be required to perform the following duties:

Diagnose, troubleshoot and repair electronic devices, including smartphones, tablets.

Repair or replace cosmetically defective parts with new parts.

Repair or replace discrete electronic and modular components

Utilize repair blogs and technical manuals to troubleshoot and identify issues

Enter accurate data into computer tracking system

Inspects spare part products to verify conformance to specifications

Performs routine inspection testing

Provide recommendations for problem resolution

Explain complex technical issues to team members and customers where necessary

Maintain acceptable work habits, housekeeping, production and quality standards at all times

Keep track of all customer devices while safeguarding all spare part inventory

Accurately document required parts information and service rendered on repair ticket and in computer tracking system

Has the responsibility and authority for controlling quality as delegated by management.

Work in a fast-paced environment with a self-motivated, disciplined and enthusiastic manner

Maintain accurate records of repairs, including parts used and labour performed

Collaborate with team members to ensure efficient workflow and customer satisfaction

Requirements:

The Repair Technician must be numerate, literate and computer literate. He must demonstrate flexibility and a willingness to undertake the full range of activities required by the business.

An enthusiastic, proactive approach to problem-solving and a passion for repairs and servicing will be an asset.

Qualified applicants are invited to submit a CV/résumé via email to [email protected] by 26 February 2024.