Are you looking to be part of an energetic team in a fun work environment? Interested in an opportunity where you can put your energy and enthusiasm to work? How about a chance to lead, grow and advance with the number one Digicel retailer in the OECS?

THE CELL (Grenada) Ltd would like to fill the position of INVENTORY ASSISTANT – responsible for managing incoming and outgoing inventory purchased by the company. We require an honest, focused individual who is detail-oriented.

This individual will be required to perform the following duties:

Correctly receiving inventory into Inventory Program.

Preparation of Inventory reports outlining stock variances, defective and obsolete products.

Participation in spot checks, inventory counts and subsequent variance investigations.

Reporting discrepancies between physical counts and system records.

Maintenance of Inventory Portfolio Database.

Manage faulty product process including preparation of RMAs.

Correctly inputting data and unpack, sort, label, and store merchandise

Assist with inventory planning for future orders and current availability.

Assist with maintaining accurate inventory, and complete weekly reconciliation audits

Assist with ensuring compliance and accuracy involving all product tracking, product security, and product movement procedures.

Monitor and maintain current inventory levels; process transfers between stores as required; tracks transfers and ensure competition.

Maintain inventory room cleanliness and organization, including any areas where product is stored.

Continually strive to improve Company’s processes for improved safety, quality, and efficiency.

Requirements:

Minimum 5 CXC passes, including Mathematics & English.

Competency in Microsoft Applications, including Excel, Word and Outlook.

Suitable organizational, written and verbal communication skills.

Minimum 2 years experience in a similar role.

Experience with CounterPoint and QuickBooks software will be advantageous.

A driver’s license will be an asset.

Qualified applicants are invited to submit a CV/résumé via email to [email protected] by 26 February 2024.