Are you looking to be part of an energetic team in a fun work environment? Interested in an opportunity where you can put your energy and enthusiasm to work? How about a chance to lead, grow and advance with the number one Digicel retailer in the OECS?
THE CELL (Grenada) Ltd would like to fill the position of INVENTORY ASSISTANT – responsible for managing incoming and outgoing inventory purchased by the company. We require an honest, focused individual who is detail-oriented.
This individual will be required to perform the following duties:
- Correctly receiving inventory into Inventory Program.
- Preparation of Inventory reports outlining stock variances, defective and obsolete products.
- Participation in spot checks, inventory counts and subsequent variance investigations.
- Reporting discrepancies between physical counts and system records.
- Maintenance of Inventory Portfolio Database.
- Manage faulty product process including preparation of RMAs.
- Correctly inputting data and unpack, sort, label, and store merchandise
- Assist with inventory planning for future orders and current availability.
- Assist with maintaining accurate inventory, and complete weekly reconciliation audits
- Assist with ensuring compliance and accuracy involving all product tracking, product security, and product movement procedures.
- Monitor and maintain current inventory levels; process transfers between stores as required; tracks transfers and ensure competition.
- Maintain inventory room cleanliness and organization, including any areas where product is stored.
- Continually strive to improve Company’s processes for improved safety, quality, and efficiency.
Requirements:
- Minimum 5 CXC passes, including Mathematics & English.
- Competency in Microsoft Applications, including Excel, Word and Outlook.
- Suitable organizational, written and verbal communication skills.
- Minimum 2 years experience in a similar role.
- Experience with CounterPoint and QuickBooks software will be advantageous.
- A driver’s license will be an asset.
Qualified applicants are invited to submit a CV/résumé via email to [email protected] by 26 February 2024.