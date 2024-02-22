We are seeking an individual to join a small, but vibrant and productive team in the non-profit charitable trust, the Windward Islands Research and Education Foundation (WINDREF).
This individual will report to the Grants Coordinator, the Grants and Finance Officer, and the Assistant Administrator Officer. The successful applicant should be familiar with QuickBooks, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. The applicant should have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree and a post-graduate degree would be an advantage. Successful applicants will be expected to work in the office space provided in the WINDREF Research Institute and occasionally visit project sites to familiarise themselves with work being conducted in the field. The ability to make contributions to field-based projects would be an advantage. This post attracts a competitive salary and is available in the first instance for 3 years. The deadline for applicants is Friday, 1 March.
Applications should be submitted to the Director, WINDREF, by email to [email protected] with a detailed CV and 2 references. Interviews would be conducted during March, and successful applicants should be available to start by the end of March.
Job description for the Grants and Finance Assistant include:
Duties to assist the grants coordinator:
- Work with principal investigators (PIs) and collaborators on new Grant applications to facilitate submission of proposals to donors. This requires becoming familiar with donor grant application calls, eligible applicants, deadlines for applications and suitable backgrounds of applicants. Becoming familiar with requirements for grant submissions
- Ensure that all submitted Grants comply with WINDREF’s policies and meet the requirement of Government of Grenada and other statutory bodies in which the work is to be conducted
- Work with PIs to complete the grant overview form for new grant submissions
- Review grant submissions to ensure that they are complete and meet all donor requirements
- Help PIs and collaborators on existing externally funded grants to ensure compliance with external funding regulations
- Ensure that reports to external donors are provided in a timely fashion by alerting PIs in a timely manner on impending deadlines
- Assist with the updating of the WINDREF website details, such as new projects, programmes, donors, and other activities
- Assist with preparation of the WINDREF annual report
Duties to assist the grants and finance officer:
- Work on tracking all finances for the Becky Bailey Conscious discipline project
- Check mileage against mileage claim forms for project staff on WINDREF’s projects
- Assist with the revision of expense reimbursement submissions ensuring that funds are available to cover the expenses and ensure adherence to the project guidelines for WINDREF’s project
- Assist Grant and Finance Officer with the preparations of monthly and quarterly financial documents for financial reporting
- Assist with data entry into QuickBooks accounting software
- Assist Grant and Finance Officer with preparations of financial documents for financial reporting and Audits
Duties to assist Assistant Administrator officer:
- Scan/copy financial documents for auditing purposes
- Prepare monthly pay slips for contractors
- Check timesheets, reimbursement forms and vehicle reimbursements from consultants, contractors and PIs for accuracy
- Merge payment receipts with payment requests electronically for all the projects
- Assist with the preparation for project audits
- Assist with the preparation of cheques
- Copy documents for accounting files
- Preparation of source of funds forms for incoming wires
- Assist with the preparation of job letters for contractors
- Attend internal meetings as requested
Other duties:
- Familiarise one’s self with the projects being conducted in the community, and participate in field studies, when possible. The ability to contribute to field studies will be important in understanding financial constraints, processes, and shall be an advantage to the applicant
- Maintain and uphold guidelines and procedures of WINDREF
- Maintain confidentiality at all times
- Any other appropriate duties as assigned by the Directors
