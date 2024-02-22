We are seeking an individual to join a small, but vibrant and productive team in the non-profit charitable trust, the Windward Islands Research and Education Foundation (WINDREF).

This individual will report to the Grants Coordinator, the Grants and Finance Officer, and the Assistant Administrator Officer. The successful applicant should be familiar with QuickBooks, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. The applicant should have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree and a post-graduate degree would be an advantage. Successful applicants will be expected to work in the office space provided in the WINDREF Research Institute and occasionally visit project sites to familiarise themselves with work being conducted in the field. The ability to make contributions to field-based projects would be an advantage. This post attracts a competitive salary and is available in the first instance for 3 years. The deadline for applicants is Friday, 1 March.

Applications should be submitted to the Director, WINDREF, by email to [email protected] with a detailed CV and 2 references. Interviews would be conducted during March, and successful applicants should be available to start by the end of March.

Job description for the Grants and Finance Assistant include:

Duties to assist the grants coordinator:

Work with principal investigators (PIs) and collaborators on new Grant applications to facilitate submission of proposals to donors. This requires becoming familiar with donor grant application calls, eligible applicants, deadlines for applications and suitable backgrounds of applicants. Becoming familiar with requirements for grant submissions

Ensure that all submitted Grants comply with WINDREF’s policies and meet the requirement of Government of Grenada and other statutory bodies in which the work is to be conducted

Work with PIs to complete the grant overview form for new grant submissions

Review grant submissions to ensure that they are complete and meet all donor requirements

Help PIs and collaborators on existing externally funded grants to ensure compliance with external funding regulations

Ensure that reports to external donors are provided in a timely fashion by alerting PIs in a timely manner on impending deadlines

Assist with the updating of the WINDREF website details, such as new projects, programmes, donors, and other activities

Assist with preparation of the WINDREF annual report

Duties to assist the grants and finance officer:

Work on tracking all finances for the Becky Bailey Conscious discipline project

Check mileage against mileage claim forms for project staff on WINDREF’s projects

Assist with the revision of expense reimbursement submissions ensuring that funds are available to cover the expenses and ensure adherence to the project guidelines for WINDREF’s project

Assist Grant and Finance Officer with the preparations of monthly and quarterly financial documents for financial reporting

Assist with data entry into QuickBooks accounting software

Assist Grant and Finance Officer with preparations of financial documents for financial reporting and Audits

Duties to assist Assistant Administrator officer:

Scan/copy financial documents for auditing purposes

Prepare monthly pay slips for contractors

Check timesheets, reimbursement forms and vehicle reimbursements from consultants, contractors and PIs for accuracy

Merge payment receipts with payment requests electronically for all the projects

Assist with the preparation for project audits

Assist with the preparation of cheques

Copy documents for accounting files

Preparation of source of funds forms for incoming wires

Assist with the preparation of job letters for contractors

Attend internal meetings as requested

Other duties:

Familiarise one’s self with the projects being conducted in the community, and participate in field studies, when possible. The ability to contribute to field studies will be important in understanding financial constraints, processes, and shall be an advantage to the applicant

Maintain and uphold guidelines and procedures of WINDREF

Maintain confidentiality at all times

Any other appropriate duties as assigned by the Directors

