Terms of Reference
Job Title: General Counsel
The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) was established by the PURC Act No. 20 of 2016. The Act speaks generally to public utilities but hitherto only the electricity sector has come under the purview of PURC. PURC’s objectives include building a strong and sustainable regulatory regime that supports the economic development of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite
Martinique and protecting consumers’ interests.
Vacancy:
The Commission is seeking a highly motivated and experienced individual to fill the position of General Counsel.
General Responsibilities:
- Advise the Commission on all matters pertaining to the regulation of public utilities and other entities under the Commission’s jurisdiction
- Research and prepare legal opinions for the Commission on statutory compliance and related matters
- Monitor all operational processes and procedures to guarantee the Commission’s adherence to its governing legislations and high ethical standards
- Oversee licensees to ensure compliance with their licenses, the Electricity Act, and related regulations
- Serve as counsel for the Commission during public hearings and on matters touching and concerning the work of the Commission
- Represent the Commission, and/or work along with other Counsel representing the Commission before any court of competent jurisdiction
- Be familiar with regulatory framework for the sectors under the Commission’s purview
- Co-ordinate with and assist external Counsel working on behalf of the Commission
- Compile and/or review all legal memoranda on behalf of the Commission
- Prepare and update dispute resolution guidelines for handling customer complaints
- Recommend appropriate action on legal matters pending before the Commission
- Prepare proposals on legislation regarding public utilities
Qualifications and Experience:
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Law and the relevant certification (LEC) from one of the regional law schools or the equivalent
- At least 5 years as a practicing Attorney either as in-house Counsel or in active practice
Knowledge and Skills:
- Strong analytical and research skills
- Good oral and written communication skills
- Strategic foresight and analysis
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office and other operating systems
Remuneration:
Commensurate with qualifications and experience.
All applications should include a cover letter, updated CV, the names of 2 references and should be addressed to
The Chief Executive Officer
Public Utilities Regulatory Commission
Queen’s Park
St George’s
Grenada
Persons can also respond by email to [email protected] or send applications to the
Public Utilities Regulatory Commission
P O Box 2443
St George’s
Grenada
The closing date for the applications is 11 March 2024.
