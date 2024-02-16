Terms of Reference

Job Title: General Counsel

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) was established by the PURC Act No. 20 of 2016. The Act speaks generally to public utilities but hitherto only the electricity sector has come under the purview of PURC. PURC’s objectives include building a strong and sustainable regulatory regime that supports the economic development of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite

Martinique and protecting consumers’ interests.

Vacancy:

The Commission is seeking a highly motivated and experienced individual to fill the position of General Counsel.

General Responsibilities:

Advise the Commission on all matters pertaining to the regulation of public utilities and other entities under the Commission’s jurisdiction

Research and prepare legal opinions for the Commission on statutory compliance and related matters

Monitor all operational processes and procedures to guarantee the Commission’s adherence to its governing legislations and high ethical standards

Oversee licensees to ensure compliance with their licenses, the Electricity Act, and related regulations

Serve as counsel for the Commission during public hearings and on matters touching and concerning the work of the Commission

Represent the Commission, and/or work along with other Counsel representing the Commission before any court of competent jurisdiction

Be familiar with regulatory framework for the sectors under the Commission’s purview

Co-ordinate with and assist external Counsel working on behalf of the Commission

Compile and/or review all legal memoranda on behalf of the Commission

Prepare and update dispute resolution guidelines for handling customer complaints

Recommend appropriate action on legal matters pending before the Commission

Prepare proposals on legislation regarding public utilities

Qualifications and Experience:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Law and the relevant certification (LEC) from one of the regional law schools or the equivalent

At least 5 years as a practicing Attorney either as in-house Counsel or in active practice

Knowledge and Skills:

Strong analytical and research skills

Good oral and written communication skills

Strategic foresight and analysis

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and other operating systems

Remuneration:

Commensurate with qualifications and experience.

All applications should include a cover letter, updated CV, the names of 2 references and should be addressed to

The Chief Executive Officer

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

Queen’s Park

St George’s

Grenada

Persons can also respond by email to [email protected] or send applications to the

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission

P O Box 2443

St George’s

Grenada

The closing date for the applications is 11 March 2024.