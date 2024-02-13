Exciting news! To make our event accessible to everyone, we’re offering a limited number of FREE spaces to individuals via a special ballot!
What you’ll get:
- Personal Strengths report
- Develop key management capabilities
- Improved confidence
- Continuing Professional Development tips and tools
- Increased visibility
- Expert facilitators
- An abundance of networking opportunities
- Hot and cold refreshments throughout
- Bespoke WellWork Journal
- Fun!
How to enter:
Sign up here for a chance to win a place https://forms.office.com/e/xcdg9Aj9XK
Tag someone who would benefit from this incredible opportunity for them to sign up!
📍Date: 27 February ⏰ Time: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm
PLEASE only enter if
- You are available and intend to join us on 27 February
- You can complete the strengths assessment by 21 February
The ballot will be drawn on 14 February, so don’t hesitate — secure your chance to join us for this incredible opportunity!
Geneva Pearl