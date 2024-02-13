Exciting news! To make our event accessible to everyone, we’re offering a limited number of FREE spaces to individuals via a special ballot!

What you’ll get:

Personal Strengths report

Develop key management capabilities

Improved confidence

Continuing Professional Development tips and tools

Increased visibility

Expert facilitators

An abundance of networking opportunities

Hot and cold refreshments throughout

Bespoke WellWork Journal

Fun!

How to enter:

Sign up here for a chance to win a place https://forms.office.com/e/xcdg9Aj9XK

Tag someone who would benefit from this incredible opportunity for them to sign up!

📍Date: 27 February ⏰ Time: 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

PLEASE only enter if

You are available and intend to join us on 27 February

You can complete the strengths assessment by 21 February

The ballot will be drawn on 14 February, so don’t hesitate — secure your chance to join us for this incredible opportunity!

Geneva Pearl