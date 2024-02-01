The Grenada Meteorological Service is currently monitoring a plume of Saharan Dust.

Synopsis: A thick plume of Saharan dust has engulfed the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, affecting the State of Grenada. This dust has been carried by winds from the Sahara Desert in North Africa across the Atlantic Ocean and into our region. A moderate haze advisory is in effect!

Forecast for the State of Grenada: Satellite observations and model data indicate some slight improvement in conditions from as early as tomorrow during the day. The potential impacts, however, will remain unchanged until then. We expect to see a further improvement in conditions over the weekend.

The Met Office will continue to closely monitor the progress of the dust plume.

Potential Impacts:

Reduced Visibility

Persons with respiratory illnesses should take precautions

Next update will be issued if conditions worsen or as deemed necessary.

Johnathan Pryce

Duty Forecaster