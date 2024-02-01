The Grenada Meteorological Service is currently monitoring a plume of Saharan Dust

Synopsis: A thick plume of Saharan dust has engulfed the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, affecting the state of Grenada. This dust has been carried by winds from the Sahara Desert in North Africa across the Atlantic Ocean and into our region. A dense haze advisory is in effect!

Forecast for the State of Grenada: Satellite observations and model data indicate the continuation of similar conditions over the next 24 hours.

The Met Office will continue to closely monitor the progress of the dust plume.

Potential Impacts:

Reduced Visibility

Persons with respiratory illnesses should take precautions

Next update will be issued if conditions worsen or as necessary.

Kassia Johnson

Duty Forecaster