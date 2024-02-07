The Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public and in particular motorists that the following traffic arrangements will be in effect for Independence celebrations at the National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, 7 February 2024.

These traffic arrangements will be in effect from 8 am until the conclusion of this activity.

All vehicular traffic entering the National Stadium will use the Queen’s Park Ring Road from its intersection with Cherry Hill or Mt Rush, St George.

No vehicular traffic will be allowed to enter the National Stadium from the Green Bridge entrance.

Vehicular traffic via the Humpback Bridge will be restricted, to allow for VIPs/Dignitaries and persons with special permits from the National Celebration Committee.

NO ENTRY:

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed in the following areas:

Old Fort public road from its junction with Lucas Street

Cemetery Hill from its junction with Church Street

Humpback Bridge from its junction with River Road

The Ring Road from its junction with Mt Rush Public Road to the direction of the Humpback Bridge

PUBLIC PARKING:

Public parking will be available in the following areas:

Concrete area car park at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium

Warm up track at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium (performers’ parking)

Upper level of the Bus Terminal

Back of Old Andall Supermarket

Ariza Car Park

Bruce Street Mall Car Park

Tanteen Playing Field

Old Trafford Playing Field

Grand Mal Playing Field

A shuttle system will be in effect to convey persons to the National Stadium.

Persons coming from Grand Anse and Eastern main road are encouraged to utilise parking areas at Tanteen and Old Trafford Playing Fields, while persons coming from the West are asked to utilise Grand Mal Playing Field, and persons coming from Grand Etang are asked to utilise the car parks in the town and St George’s Bus Terminal.

VIP PARKING

VIP parking will be in the area to the River Road side of the National Stadium. Persons will access the VIP parking by entering the Humpback Bridge and will make a sharp left turn on exit of the bridge onto the parking lot.

NO PARKING:

No parking will be allowed in the following areas:

Melville Street from the Fish Market to Keep Left

From Keep Left to Cherry Hill inclusive of Queens Park Public Road

Cemetery Hill intersection with River Road to Purcell’s Lumber Yard

Left side of the stadium ring towards Darbeau direction

Mt Rush public road from its intersection with Stadium Ring Road to the beginning of the hill

NB: There will be no parking of vehicles at Queen’s Park Playing Field (same will be used for fireworks display.

Any spillover parking will be on one side of the Stadium Ring Road opposite to Petrocaribe and Grenlec.

ONE-WAY:

At the conclusion of the activity the following roads will be made one way:

River Road public road towards the direction of DeCaul roundabout

Mount Rush public road in the direction of Mt Gay

Mortley Hill will be one way in the direction of Sans Souci

EMERGENCY ROUTE:

All emergency vehicles will travel along Cemetery Hill, Church Street, Grand Etang Road onto the General Hospital.

Office of Commissioner of Police