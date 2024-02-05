Arranger, producer, and Berklee College of Music graduate Tiffany Strachan released her first orchestral project, The Nutmeg Suite on 2 February 2024 in honour of Grenada’s 50th anniversary of independence.

The 5-minute-long suite is a harmonious medley of compositions by various Grenadian artistes, spanning from the 1960s to Spicemas 2023, showcasing Strachan’s musical prowess and deep connection to her roots.

“I envision The Nutmeg Suite as a powerful catalyst for reflection and connection, aiming to resonate with Grenadians worldwide as well as lovers of Grenada and its music. Through this musical odyssey, I hope to inspire a deeper appreciation for the significance of Grenadian music and identity,” Strachan stated.

The project serves as a testament to the rich cultural tapestry of Grenada, paying homage to its artistic legacy and the resilience of its people. The arrangement ingeniously blends Baroque and post-Romantic orchestration with the following Afro-Grenadian melodies and rhythms:

I Love Grenada — Ajamu (1988)

Spice Isle Rock — Mr Killa (2006)

Welcome to Spicemas — V’ghn (2023)

Brighter Out of Darkness — Dictator (1969)

Jab Jab Nation — Tallpree (2014)

473 — Mr Gold’N (2020)

No Place Sweeter Than Home — Inspector (1996)

Fair Isle — Dr Stan Friday (1968)

This is Home — Sabrina Francis (2013)

Somewhere in the Blue Caribbean Sea — Folk Song

Recorded by the Budapest Art Orchestra in Hungary, The Nutmeg Suite incorporates Renaissance-style elements, offering listeners a rich and evocative journey through Grenadian history. Strachan’s commitment to authenticity and cultural representation is evident in the meticulous fusion of diverse musical styles, providing a fresh perspective on Grenadian music.

Inspired by a profound sense of duty and love for her home country, Strachan embarked on this artistic endeavour to contribute to the celebratory atmosphere surrounding Grenada’s 50th anniversary of independence.

The Nutmeg Suite is poised to leave an indelible mark on the global stage, cementing Strachan’s reputation as a visionary artist committed to the preservation and promotion of Grenada’s cultural heritage.