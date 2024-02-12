The Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation informs the public that ALL TRUCKS are prohibited from travelling on Palmiste Lane, Mabouya Road, until further notice.

This is necessary to protect the road from additional deterioration.

In this regard, the general public, particularly motorists, are advised to use alternative routes and exercise caution when traversing the area.

The Ministry of Infrastructure apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the public.

Ministry of Infrastructure