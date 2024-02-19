by Suelin Low Chew Tung

On Wednesday, 14 February, Year 1 and Year 2 TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) art students visited 2 art exhibitions: the Grenada Arts Council (GAC) art exhibition at the Grenada National Museum in St George’s, and the Grenada 50th Art Exhibition at Olympic House in Grand Anse.

The GAC exhibition opened on Friday, 26 January in collaboration with the Grenada National Museum to commemorate Grenada’s 50th year of Independence, under the theme “Infinite Futures.” According to GAC’s President Asher Mains, “The theme, Infinite Futures, is a broad prompt recognising that as a nation, we have had many inputs that create limitless potential through diversity and collaboration.”

Thirteen students viewed a range of artworks from 36 artists on show, including one by TAMCC Year 2 student Nicol Gabriel, and noted the various techniques and subjects presented under the theme, especially useful to students undertaking art at CAPE.

The layout and ambience of the exhibition at Olympic House captivated the students, and they were drawn to various forms of abstract work, technology-integrated work, 3-dimensional work and photographs submitted under various themes commemorating Grenada’s 50th Independence anniversary. A highlight was the collection of paintings by senior artist Gordon de la Mothe, OBE, displayed on the mezzanine.

The field trip was a general cultural experience as several of the students had not visited either location before. The group was accompanied by artist and Chair of the Arts & Humanities Department at TAMCC Andrea Mc Leod and adjunct art teacher and artist Suelin Low Chew Tung.