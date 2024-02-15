by The Grenada Food and Nutrition Council

Consuming a well-balanced meal which contains vegetables, fruits, protein, and whole grains is important in ensuring the nutritional wellbeing of the body.

During this time of the year, most people consume lots of vegetables and ground provisions such as breadfruit, green banana, yam, corn and dasheen which are all healthy, but are also high in starch.

Starch is important to the body as it is a main source of carbohydrates (carbs) and plays an important role in supporting the body’s functions and physical activity by providing the body with glucose. When the right amount of carbs is consumed it supports a healthy diet, however, if we consume too much starchy foods, we put ourselves at risk of becoming insulin resistant and even developing Type 2 Diabetes.

According to Harvard School of Public Health, this occurs because as we eat starchy foods that are high in carbohydrates the body’s digestive system breaks down the digestible carbs into sugar, which then enters the blood. This causes the blood sugar levels to rise which then causes the pancreas to produce insulin (the hormone that prompts cells to absorb blood glucose or blood sugar for the body to use for energy or to store for later). As the cells of the body absorb the glucose, the level of sugars present in the bloodstream begins to fall, when this happens, the pancreas starts making glucagon, a hormone that signals the liver to start releasing stored sugar. This convergence of insulin and glucagon ensure that cells throughout the body, specifically the brain, have a steady supply of blood sugar. However, when we eat too many starchy foods or more than is recommended daily, this process increases, putting pressure on the body which now cannot produce enough insulin or can’t properly use the insulin made by the pancreas effectively resulting in the development of Type 2 Diabetes over time.

Paying attention to our daily intake of starchy foods is pivotal in managing our blood sugar levels. It is advised to consume healthier sources of carbs or reduce the consumption of foods that are very high in carbs. Healthy sources of carbohydrates are whole grains and wheat, vegetables, fruits, some local provision foods and dry beans. These not only promote good health but are also high in vitamins, minerals, fibre and other important phytonutrients or substances derived from plant foods that may help in preventing diseases.