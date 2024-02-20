The United Kingdom and the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre have launched the Small Island Developing States Capacity and Resilience (SIDAR) Programme for the Caribbean.

This launch event was held in Kingston, Jamaica on Tuesday, 20 February 2024.

This launch follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the UK and the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) in the amount of £2.7 million in September 2023.

The SIDAR programme represents delivery on part of the UK’s overall commitment of £11.6 billion for climate finance, with a specific aim to support adaptation and resilience in Small Island Developing States (SIDS). The SIDAR Caribbean programme aims to augment access to climate finance and support programmatic acceleration of climate-resilient actions in selected Caribbean countries. The UK’s support to the CCCCC will help Member States of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) to address the challenges they face in accessing climate finance. Non-ODA eligible Member States will be invited to participate in lesson learning and virtual training activities.

Through the CCCCC, the programme will help address the barriers that Caribbean SIDS face in planning for, accessing, and effectively utilising climate finance. The programme aims to facilitate a sustainable increase in the flow of climate finance, enhance project development and implementation capabilities, and support simplification of the multilateral funding processes with which they must engage.

The target countries set to benefit from the programme are Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, St Lucia, St Vincent and Grenadines, and Suriname.

Subsequent to the launch of the programme, a 2-day workshop will be held with the primary aim of enhancing the capacity and expertise of representatives from Member States. Attendees will benefit from training that places specialised emphasis on honing regional procurement strategies, improving project implementation techniques, and navigating issues pertaining to leadership and conflicts of interest. Moreover, the training aims to raise awareness among stakeholders regarding diverse financing mechanisms, procedures for accessing climate finance from multiple sources, and engaging in carbon markets and other related markets.

The CCCCC, in partnership with Member States, will develop funding proposals that are aligned to national priorities for submission to various financial mechanisms under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and other multilateral and bilateral financing partners. This concerted effort by the UK is expected to help the Caribbean access US$50 million for the region over the next 3 years.

The collaborative and strategic interventions in the programme are designed to lead to sustainable change and foster a climate-resilient future for target Caricom Member States.

