The schedule represents the days, venues, and order of the SEED Beneficiary payment cycle, for the month of February 2024 for all parishes.
|Days
|Payment Order
|Parishes and Venues for all days
|Wednesday, 21
|
A-H
|St George
St Andrew
St Patrick
St David
St Mark
St John
|Kirani James Athletic Stadium
Match Operation Room
Revenue Office
Revenue Office
Revenue Office
Revenue Office
Revenue Office
|Thursday, 22
|
I-Q
|Friday, 23
|R-Z
- Kirani James Athletic Stadium at the “Match Operation Room”
- St Andrew Revenue
- St Patrick Revenue
- St David Revenue
- St Mark Revenue
- St John Revenue
NB: Please take note that the St George’s payment will now be made at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium (ground floor) in the MATCH OPERATION ROOM as of Wednesday, 21 February 2024, until further notice.
Ministry of Social & Community Development
Comment on post