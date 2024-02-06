The schedule represents the days, venues, and order of the SEED Beneficiary payment cycle, for the month of February 2024 for all parishes.

Days Payment Order Parishes and Venues for all days Wednesday, 21 A-H St George St Andrew St Patrick St David St Mark St John Kirani James Athletic Stadium Match Operation Room Revenue Office Revenue Office Revenue Office Revenue Office Revenue Office Thursday, 22 I-Q Friday, 23 R-Z

Kirani James Athletic Stadium at the “Match Operation Room”

St Andrew Revenue

St Patrick Revenue

St David Revenue

St Mark Revenue

St John Revenue

NB: Please take note that the St George’s payment will now be made at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium (ground floor) in the MATCH OPERATION ROOM as of Wednesday, 21 February 2024, until further notice.

Ministry of Social & Community Development

